Hicks 50th Anniversary

Family and friends of John (Carty) and Deborah Hicks are cordially invited to a come and go celebration reception on Sunday, January 26th from 2:00-4:00 pm at Franklin United Methodist Church Activities Building. They were married on January 24, 1970 in Franklin where they currently reside. No gifts please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.