Lara 65th Anniversary

Pete and Virginia Lara of Bryan celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married May 1, 1955 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in Bryan. They were blessed with 4 daughters: Vera Lara, Adela and Jerry Lubbers, Elizabeth Lara and Loretta and Stephane Becht; two sons: the late Peter Lara and John and Lois Lara; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Congratulations on your very special day and may God bless you both.

