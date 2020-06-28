MCGOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY

McGown 70th Anniversary C.B. "Buddy" and Jeane McGown of Bryan are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Brought together on a blind date set up by Buddy's mother, these two fell head over heels and were married June 30, 1950 at the First Baptist Church in Hubbard, Texas. The McGowns reared their family in Bryan, TX and were lifelong educators in BISD. Buddy was the SFA High School band director, Principal at Bonham and Henderson, and BISD Assistant Superintendent for a total of 38 years; Jeane was a typing and shorthand teacher at SFA High School and then at Bryan High School for a total of 33 years. They have two children: Karen (Rudy) Loehr and Mike (Judy) McGown, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Best wishes to this wonderful couple!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.