Rush 60th Anniversary

Judi and Rusty Rush of College Station TX celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 15th. They met in Oregon Illinois where they both grew up. They moved to Bryan/ College Station 58 years ago where they raised their two daughters Jennifer and Stacy. Some of their happiest times were spent when they had their clothing store R Rush & Co . Although, they are both retired Rusty can still be heard on the radio with his program Voices of Jazz on KAMU while Judi continues to bless her family with her gift of decorating and cooking.

