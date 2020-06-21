Small 55th Anniversary

Pat and Travis Small of College Station observed their 55th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2020, and remain thankful to the Lord for the wonderful time they have shared together, living in New York City, Ft. Worth and College Station. They were married at First Methodist Church in Hillsboro, Texas, June 19, 1965, and began their life together on Governor's Island, New York, where Travis was stationed as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps. He received his B.S. and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.) degrees at Texas A&M University in 1964. Travis then worked 38 years for the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service in the public health arena where he retired in 2002 as an administrator of the national FSIS Training and Education Center in College Station. He also had a career in the U.S. Army Reserve where he retired as a colonel in 1986. Following graduation from Sam Houston State Teachers College in 1964, Pat had a career in elementary education. The Smalls have been blessed by two Aggie children, their spouses, and nine grandchildren. Brooke, Texas A&M '94, and his wife, Lisamarie, along with their three daughters, Nadia Rose, Anastasia Leigh, Sophia Brooke, and sons Jeremiah Travis, Wangqiang (Hugh), and Vlad live in Kingwood, Texas, where Brooke is a research chemist for Chevron-Phillips. Lisamarie holds a Master's Degree in Russian History from the University of North Carolina where Brooke earned his PhD in chemistry (1999). Daughter Wendy Moore, Texas A&M '95 (D.V.M. '99), lives in Fishers, Indiana, where she practices veterinary medicine. Her Aggie husband, Stephen (Master's degree in Electrical Engineering), is a self-employed private engineering consultant with battery expertise (Lithium Power Solutions, LLC). They have two sons, Wesley Stephen and Hans Luther, and a daughter, Gretchen Elise. Pat and Travis are involved in several community activities, including the development of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial, as well as numerous evangelical endeavors to include Grace Bible Church and 46 years in the worldwide ministry of Gideons International. They treasure their many friendships and joyfully share with all that their eternal hope is secure through belief in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ---that He was born miraculously, lived a sinless life, became sin in our place and died on the cross, but arose from the grave to break the spell on death so that we have eternal life provided for us, even as sinners. The Small's 55-year marriage has been filled with the Lord's blessings of happiness, sustenance and provision, family activities, travel, and spectator sports to include those of Texas A&M and the Texas Rangers. They have been on numerous cruises and land trips, including all fifty states, and many countries around the world where they enjoyed hiking and seeing God's beautiful creation.
