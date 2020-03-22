Bayliss - Brewer Engagement

J. Fred and Michele Bayliss of College Station are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Brooke Evelyn Bayliss to Chase Aubrey Brewer son of Claude and Kelli Brewer of Dallas. Brooke and Chase both graduated from Texas A&M University in 2019. Brooke graduated from the College of Education and Human Development, and Chase graduated from Mays Business School. Brooke is currently working for Navasota ISD as a 7th Grade Language Arts Teacher. Chase is currently a Management Trainee for Enterprise Holdings in Dallas. The couple are planning for a wedding this July.

