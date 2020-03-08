Liere - Linde Engagement

Leslie and Karen Liere of College Station, Texas, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Victoria Weedon Liere to Erik Glenn Clarke Linde son of Marty and Sylvia Linde of Sedona, Arizona. Victoria and Erik both graduated from Texas A&M University with nutrition degrees in 2015. Victoria then graduated in 2018 from the College of Medicine at Texas A&M University. Erik graduated in 2016 from the University of Texas Medical branch in Galveston, Texas with a degree in nursing. Dr. Liere is completing her residency in anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Mr. Linde is a registered nurse in the emergency department at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. The couple will reside in Rochester, Minnesota and a June wedding is planned.
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Local Offers
A + rated BBBVoted!Best Home Renovation Company Kitchens, Baths, Additions. Outside improvem…
GUTTERS Most experienced in the Brazos Valley. 20+yrs exp. Free Est. CROSS CONSTRUCTION &…
FREE Estimate & Inspection with Photo Report! Insurance Loss is our Specialty All Types …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.