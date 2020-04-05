Murray-Welch Engagement

Gene and Sherri Murray of Bryan, Texas are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Crystal Blu Murray to Matthew John Welch, son of Scott and Diane Welch, of Bryan, Texas. The couple are planning for a June 2020 wedding.
Most Popular
-
Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Assistant Commandant Col. Glenn Starnes dies
-
College Station ISD announces dates and locations for prom, graduation
-
COVID-19 claims College Station woman’s life
-
Brazos County confirms 10 more COVID-19 cases, third death
-
Texas A&M team designs professional-quality homemade health masks
Latest Local Offers
LONE STAR IRRIGATION Repair & Maintenance 979-820-3574
A + rated BBBVoted!Best Home Renovation Company Kitchens, Baths, Additions. Outsid improveme…
Tractor Cutting Loader 6' & 8' Shredders, Loader, Hog damage repair. Reliable, Retiree, …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.