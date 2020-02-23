Ramirez-Duron Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Steve Ramirez are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Melanie Denise Ramirez to Kevin Duron, son of the late Noel "Shorty Duron and Ortencia Duron. Melanie is a 2001 graduate of Bryan High School and a 2017 graduate of Vista College where she obtained her associate degree in Medical Billing and Coding. Melanie is employed at Central Texas Gastroenterology Consultants as a business office representative. She is currently attending Blinn College to obtain a Nursing degree. Kevin is a 1996 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School. He is employed as a tire technician at Southern Tire Mart. The couple will get married March 7, 2020 at their church Momentum Church BCS with Pastor Primo Joe Alaniz III officiating.
