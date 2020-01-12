Watson-Spears Engagement Joyce Watson of Bryan, Texas, is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Katie Lyn Watson, to Stephen Paul Spears, son of Debbie and Stuart Spears of Houston, Texas. Katie is a graduate of the University of Texas and is employed with Bryan High School. Stephen is a graduate of Texas A&M University and is employed with MRC Global. A November 2020 wedding is planned.
