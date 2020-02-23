Riley - Hunt Wedding

Miss Kathleen Marie Riley and Mr. Jordan Taylor Hunt were united in marriage on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7 o'clock in the evening at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Bryan, Texas. The double ring ceremony was officiated by Deacon Andy Perrone. Scripture readings were offered by Kay Kobeski, Godmother of the bride and Spencer Thompson, Uncle of the groom.. Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Ice House on Main in Historic Downtown Bryan. On the eve of the wedding, the groom's parents hosted the Rehearsal Dinner at The Barn BCS. On the day of the wedding, a Bridesmaids Luncheon was held at Porters restaurant in College Station, hosted by the bride's Aunts, Sallie Alcorn, Mary Hobbs, and Barbara Comstock. On Sunday, a brunch for family and friends was held at the home of the parents of the bride. The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Mark Bennett Riley of Bryan, Texas. She is the granddaughter of Rosemary Comstock and the late Larry Comstock and Bette Riley and the late Dr. James M. Riley. The groom is the son of Bobby and Lee-Ann Hunt of Longview, Texas and the the grandson of the late Adrienne Thompson, Richardson Thompson, Gladys Hunt, Floyd Hunt, and Wilma Higginbotham. Attending the bride were bridesmaids Lisa Riley, Blakeley Wilbanks, Molly Montgomery, Elizabeth Cobb, Jenna Dillenback, Christina Marquez, Melissa Lynch, Emily McDade, and Avery Summers. The flower girl was Miss Mary Jane Elizabeth Riley, niece of the bride. The ringer bearer was Master James Dugan Riley, nephew of the bride. Travis Lindner served as best man. After a honeymoon in Hawaii, the couple will make their home in Richardson, Texas.
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Local Offers
A + rated BBBVoted!Best Home Renovation Company Kitchens, Baths, Additions. Outside improvem…
FREE Estimate & Inspection with Photo Report! Insurance Loss is our Specialty All Types …
GUTTERS Most experienced in the Brazos Valley. 20+yrs exp. Free Est. CROSS CONSTRUCTION &…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.