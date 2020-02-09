Birth Announcement

Mia Sienna Burford born on December 2, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina at Sanatorio Finochietta Hospital. Mia was 5lbs, 7 ounces and 18 inches long. Parents are Kyle and Stephany Burford. Kyle graduated in 2001 from Texas A&M University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Stephany graduated in 2012 from Lund University in Lund, Sweden, with a Masters degree in Business Intelligence. Mia is the granddaughter of Margaret Burford of Tyler, Tx., and Juan Antonio and Luz Elena Garcia of Saltillo, Mexico.
