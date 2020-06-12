Arriving home just after sunset I see this giant size extra thick rat snake crossing the driveway just inside the gate. Biggest freaking rat snake I've ever seen! Almost looked like a rattler but upon further investigation with a flashlight it appeared to be just a big fat Texas rat snake..
A BIG FAT SNAKE!
Sul Ross statue on A&M campus vandalized
Sullivan: Brazos County's 33 new COVID-19 cases Friday related to large indoor gatherings
Dr. Seth Sullivan balances roles of family man, Brazos County pandemic response leader
Texas A&M lays out guidelines for return to sports beginning Tuesday
Aggie couple donates $2.6 million to help first-generation students
