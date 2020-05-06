It happens every year all over the lake to one degree or another and much like the whitebass spawning cycle up the creeks the shad spawning cycle is short lived. Peaking around the full moon in May and pretty quickly wraps up after that. Next up for catching whitebass, fishermen will be chasing schooling fish out in open water around points and humps early and late which takes a lot more time & effort but often has spectacular fast action results!
FishTales: Chasing Shad
