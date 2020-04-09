I was going through my tying videos and came upon this nice little tie of a Llano bug from June 2018. I've had pretty good luck with the Llano bug on pond bass and big sunfish late in the season when grasshoppers are prevalent. Also works well as the popper in popper-dropper rig. This is a good beginners fly to tie and to fish! Tight lines to all!

