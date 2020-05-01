Just a little early morning whitebass fishing.. We went back on Friday arriving about 30 minutes earlier and it was even better! It's a very long hike through thick brush, woods and swamp to get to the spot and you gotta be there long before the sun comes up because the whitebass are only close to shore when the shad are.. It tends to be very hit or miss but mostly miss.. This trip was the first successful morning run in five prior attempts and it takes considerable effort to get back there for what I know will be good for an hour or less if at all..
FishTales: Great Morning...
