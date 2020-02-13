We were curious if the recent rain had been enough to put any new water in the creeks but as you will see on this quick trip it didn't do anything. J-Moe is truly the Yegua creek Fly fishing expert when it comes to catching whitebass and he showed me up 12 to none on this Wednesday evening trip to Irwin Bridge.
Here's a look back to February 14th 2006
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.