As much as I hate to admit it J-Moe's Magical Clouser is truly a very productive fly far beyond any of my imitations tied lately. The last trip out up to the Nolan river proved beyond the "shadow of a doubt" that his is the magical fly that makes most of the difference as J-Moe out-fished me again 50+ to 5 for the day..
Breaking
FishTales: J-Moe's Magical Clouser
Most Popular
-
‘There’s a lot we don’t know’: UW researchers look at how coronavirus turns body against itself and kills
-
Authorities confirm five more COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
-
Brazos County health officials announce second death related to COVID-19
-
Four additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Brazos County
-
More information released on College Station woman's slaying
Most Popular
-
‘There’s a lot we don’t know’: UW researchers look at how coronavirus turns body against itself and kills
-
Authorities confirm five more COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
-
Brazos County health officials announce second death related to COVID-19
-
Four additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Brazos County
-
More information released on College Station woman's slaying
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.