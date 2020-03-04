J-Moe and I hit up Newmans Tuesday evening after I struck out on Nails creek earlier in the afternoon. Over on the Yegua the whitebass spawn was in full swing with fish chasing everywhere. We walked upstream and caught fish at nearly every stop along the creek. I managed about a dozen or so while J-Moe almost tripled my count on the "Magical Clouser"!
Not to worry folks if you can't get to Newmans and the Yegua right away because this should continue for about two weeks longer. It has been my experience that when conditions are like they are now the whitebass run up the Yegua will be done for the year by April 1st. A high water event will ensure the success of the spawn and allow the fish to exit the creek quicker avoiding the die-off that sometimes accompanies a stressful "low water" spawning season.
