A fly that has been tweaked for about a decade now and is about as far as I can take the design.. The only development that eludes me is making the froggy fly weedless but not fish-less in the process. The effectiveness of a frog fly on bass is well documented and this simple tie can provide hours of fun on the pond for just about anyone with a fly rod and time to fish.
FishTales: The Bestest Froggy Fly Yet!
