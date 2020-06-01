The shad spawn wrapped up the year just after the May full moon went to new. The best way to verify that ending was to go and see for myself.. Yep.. it's done and I think I heard the fat lady singing...
Breaking
FishTales: To the End
Most Popular
-
Bryan man accused of choking, threatening woman
-
Organizers move Texas A&M's Beef Cattle Short Course to online format
-
Rental car industry screeches to near halt: Here's what that means for automakers, buyers
-
Bryan-College Station business, community leader Sammy Catalena laid to rest
-
Bryan demonstration against racism, police violence draws hundreds
Most Popular
-
Bryan man accused of choking, threatening woman
-
Organizers move Texas A&M's Beef Cattle Short Course to online format
-
Rental car industry screeches to near halt: Here's what that means for automakers, buyers
-
Bryan-College Station business, community leader Sammy Catalena laid to rest
-
Bryan demonstration against racism, police violence draws hundreds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.