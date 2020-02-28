Cardiovascular disease remains the primary cause of death in the United States.
Despite numerous research to prevent or cure cardiovascular disease, it is still the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Numerous studies have found that exercise is effective in the prevention of CVD, however, many CVD patients are not able to exercise at high intensity and certain duration required due to their pathological conditions or physical limits. Fortunately, there are a lot of therapeutic benefits of numerous treatment options such as statins, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and beta-blockers.
On top of these therapeutic drugs, there is increasing evidence of the novel therapeutic target in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, the rho kinase. Several prominent roles of rho kinase have been elucidated in several pathways. It plays a pivotal role in various cellular functions, vascular smooth muscle cell (VSMC) contraction, actin skeleton organization, cell adhesion, and gene expression. This article focuses on the rho kinase in CVD, specifically hypertension and its pathways.
Rho-kinase regulates cell migration by promoting cellular contraction. Rho-kinase phosphorylates myosin phosphatase target subunit 1 (MYPT 1) which regulates contraction and relaxation of VSM and maintains blood pressure. The phosphorylated MYPT 1 causes myosin light chain phosphatase (MLCP) inactive, when MLCP is inhibited, myosin light chain kinase (MLCK) causes contraction. Furthermore, a rise in Ca2+ concentration causes activation of MLCK and consequent phosphorylation of MLC and smooth muscle contraction. However, MLC phosphorylation and VSM contraction can be induced in the absence of significant increases in Ca2+ entry. As mentioned earlier, Rho-kinase activation phosphorylates MYPT 1, and inhibits its activity and thereby causes Ca2+ sensitization of the contractile proteins and enhances VSM contraction. Modulation of VSMC contractility via the Rho-kinase pathway seems to be of particular importance during tonic contractions.
Hypertension is characterized by high arterial pressure resulting from increased peripheral vascular resistance that can be attributed to both enhanced contractility of VSMC and vessel wall remodeling. Increased activity of the Rho-kinase pathway plays an important role in the development and maintenance of hypertension. For example, previous studies have shown that Rho-kinases are involved in spontaneous tone development under hypertensive conditions.
To block Rho-kinase activity, they used Y27632, a Rho-kinase inhibitor, to see effects on hypertension. The results showed that it significantly reduces the tone development in arteries from hypertensive rats but has no impact on the basal tone of normotensive rats.
In conclusion, the Rho-kinase is a novel therapeutic target in CVD, and there is compelling evidence for its role in various physiological conditions. Specifically, its signaling is critically involved in skeletal muscle VSM contraction and its abnormalities may result in impaired vascular tone regulation. Therefore, targeting the Rho-kinase under specific cardiovascular pathophysiological conditions will have numerous beneficial effects on vascular function.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.