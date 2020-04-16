I should do this every morning but time does slip away from me all to often..
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
A RIVER FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NAVASOTA RIVER...TRINITY RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PERSONS ARE URGED TO STAY AWAY FROM THE RIVER UNTIL WATER LEVELS RECEDE. MOTORISTS SHOULD AVOID ANY WATER COVERED ROADS AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. LIVESTOCK AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD REMAIN OUT OF THE FLOOD PLAIN FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER NEWS SOURCES FOR FURTHER UPDATES. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NAVASOTA RIVER NEAR NORMANGEE * UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELED. * AT 0900 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.6 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW EARLY AFTERNOON. * AT 15.0 FEET...MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING BEGINS AS WATER ESCAPES THE MAIN CHANNEL AND INUNDATES THE FLOOD PLAIN. && FLOOD OBSERVED FORECAST 6 AM LOCATION STAGE STAGE DAY TIME FRI SAT SUN MON NAVASOTA RIVER NORMANGEE 15.0 15.6 THU 09 AM 15.1 14.5 13.4 9.5 &&
My "Shelter in Place" Morning Routine
Most Popular
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Brazos County reports 11th death from COVID-19
-
Brazos Valley construction projects go on amid pandemic
-
Bryan school district reschedules graduations for high school seniors
-
Helen Spencer, co-founder of St. Michael's Academy in Bryan, dies at 87
Most Popular
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Brazos County reports 11th death from COVID-19
-
Brazos Valley construction projects go on amid pandemic
-
Bryan school district reschedules graduations for high school seniors
-
Helen Spencer, co-founder of St. Michael's Academy in Bryan, dies at 87
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.