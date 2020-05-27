Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 230 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTHEAST TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES AUSTIN BRAZORIA BRAZOS BURLESON CHAMBERS COLORADO FORT BEND GALVESTON GRIMES HARRIS LIBERTY MADISON MATAGORDA MONTGOMERY SAN JACINTO WALKER WALLER WASHINGTON WHARTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALVIN, ANAHUAC, ANGLETON, BAY CITY, BELLVILLE, BRENHAM, BROOKSHIRE, BRYAN, CALDWELL, CLEVELAND, CLUTE, COLDSPRING, COLLEGE STATION, COLUMBUS, CONROE, DAYTON, DICKINSON, EAGLE LAKE, EL CAMPO, FIRST COLONY, FREEPORT, FRIENDSWOOD, GALVESTON, HEMPSTEAD, HOUSTON, HUNTSVILLE, LAKE JACKSON, LEAGUE CITY, LIBERTY, MADISONVILLE, MISSION BEND, MISSOURI CITY, MONT BELVIEU, NAVASOTA, OLD RIVER-WINFREE, PALACIOS, PEARLAND, PECAN GROVE, PRAIRIE VIEW, ROSENBERG, SEALY, SHEPHERD, SOMERVILLE, STOWELL, SUGAR LAND, TEXAS CITY, THE WOODLANDS, WALLER, WEIMAR, WHARTON, AND WINNIE.