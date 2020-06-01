It only took a week and digging nearly forty feet of trenches but I found the pipes I was looking for. Thank the Lord!
Breaking
Ranch House Rehab: Episode 15, Pipe Dreams
Most Popular
-
Bryan man accused of choking, threatening woman
-
Organizers move Texas A&M's Beef Cattle Short Course to online format
-
Rental car industry screeches to near halt: Here's what that means for automakers, buyers
-
Bryan-College Station business, community leader Sammy Catalena laid to rest
-
Two women killed in separate Bryan accidents
Most Popular
-
Bryan man accused of choking, threatening woman
-
Organizers move Texas A&M's Beef Cattle Short Course to online format
-
Rental car industry screeches to near halt: Here's what that means for automakers, buyers
-
Bryan-College Station business, community leader Sammy Catalena laid to rest
-
Two women killed in separate Bryan accidents
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.