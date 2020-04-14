Things happen in this life that we must simply accept, endure and grieve all the while having faith that happier days lie ahead... When I started the Ranch House Rehab project my mother had already been moved into Hospice care closer to my sister in the Conroe area. Mom's health declined rapidly and she passed away Saturday morning June 3rd with my youngest brother at her side. Her burdens and suffering lifted there was a sense of relief with the sadness as our grieving began. From that point forward the ranch house rehab project wasn't just about healing the house...
Ranch House Rehab: Episode 2, Heaven Bound
Ben Tedrick
