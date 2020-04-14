Things happen in this life that we must simply accept, endure and grieve all the while having faith that happier days lie ahead... When I started the Ranch House Rehab project my mother had already been moved into Hospice care closer to my sister in the Conroe area. Mom's health declined rapidly and she passed away Saturday morning June 3rd with my youngest brother at her side. Her burdens and suffering lifted there was a sense of relief with the sadness as our grieving began. From that point forward the ranch house rehab project wasn't just about healing the house...

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.