Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS, COASTAL JACKSON AND INLAND JACKSON. IN SOUTHEAST TEXAS, AUSTIN, BRAZOS, BURLESON, CHAMBERS, COASTAL BRAZORIA, COASTAL GALVESTON, COASTAL HARRIS, COASTAL MATAGORDA, COLORADO, FORT BEND, GALVESTON ISLAND AND BOLIVAR PENINSULA, GRIMES, HOUSTON, INLAND BRAZORIA, INLAND GALVESTON, INLAND HARRIS, INLAND MATAGORDA, MADISON, MATAGORDA ISLANDS, MONTGOMERY, NORTHERN LIBERTY, POLK, SAN JACINTO, SOUTHERN LIBERTY, TRINITY, WALKER, WALLER, WASHINGTON AND WHARTON. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. THE SYSTEM PRODUCING THE RAIN WILL BEGIN TO MOVE EAST AND RAIN IS EXPECTED TO DIMINISH BY MID MORNING WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AGAIN POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&