Heavy dew in the morning and calm winds make the task of burning brush far less hazardous. In the between times I worked on the laundry room to make a cabinet with doors to hide the junk that typically ends up in them.
Ranch House Rehab: Episode 44, Build & Burn
Ben Tedrick
