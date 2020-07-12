I have most everything completed inside the ranch house minus a few loose ends and a good cleaning so I have begun building up my workshop in the barn. I started with tables and benches then a homemade table saw. A nice panel saw is next to help in cutting plywood and building my many pallet wood projects and cabinets. The list of things to build gets longer everyday but that's just the way I like it to be !

