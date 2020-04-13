In late May of 2017 as the situation with my parents was rapidly changing I began the ranch house rehab where my wife and I would eventually live. Over the next five months and the passing of both my mom and dad I fixed up the little house and made it our home. This series will combine a weeks worth of the eighty original videos recut into one episode, published two or three times a week until finished.
Ranch House Rehab: The Beginning
