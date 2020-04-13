In late May of 2017 as the situation with my parents was rapidly changing I began the ranch house rehab where my wife and I would eventually live. Over the next five months and the passing of both my mom and dad I fixed up the little house and made it our home. This series will combine a weeks worth of the eighty original videos recut into one episode, published two or three times a week until finished.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.