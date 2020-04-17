"Shelter in Place" is pretty much Life as usual on the ranch.. The river is out so there's something new to see down there...
Breaking
Shelter in Place: Friday
Most Popular
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Brazos County reports 11th death from COVID-19
-
Brazos Valley construction projects go on amid pandemic
-
Bryan school district reschedules graduations for high school seniors
-
Apple unveils new budget iPhone
Most Popular
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Brazos County reports 11th death from COVID-19
-
Brazos Valley construction projects go on amid pandemic
-
Bryan school district reschedules graduations for high school seniors
-
Apple unveils new budget iPhone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.