Elliott James, center, pictured with Lindsey Steigerwald, left, his kindergarten teacher at Spring Creek Elementary School in College Station, and A&M Garden Club member Jane Cohen, was the first-place winner in the club’s youth poetry awards. Elliott won a cash price from Texas Garden Club for his poem Mims and Pappy’s Garden.
Other poetry award winner were third-graders Zain Al Bodran, first place; Scarlett Brown, second place; and Sarah Mahmood, third place. Isabel Coufal and Madison Leitner won honorable mentions. All five were students at College Station’s River Bend Elementary School. Their teacher was Kristin Dungan.
The cardinal poster winners were:
First grade: Daniel Have, first place; Sutton Golding, second place; Jacqueline Chu, third place. All were students at Spring Creek Elementary.
Second grade: Zoreen Maknojia, International Leadership of Texas — College Station, first place; Mikayl Hussen, International Leadership of Texas — College Station, second place; Evie Garcia, Brazos Christian School, honorable mention; and Sawyer Corrigan, Spring Creek Elementary, honorable mention.
Third grade: Amelia Penionzhkevich, Brazos Christian School, first place; Macie Hannibal, Spring Creek Elementary, second place.
Smokey Bear poster honorable mention winners were fourth-graders Benjamin White and Veronica Ramirez at Purple Turtle Art Studio in Bryan and Benjamin Socolofsky at Brazos Christian School in Bryan.
Information about the club’s youth contests for 2020-2021 is posted at www.amgardenclub.com. The entry deadline is Oct 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.