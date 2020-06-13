Guitarist-singer Neil Young once stopped singing during a Carnegie Hall concert and told his audience he was starting over because some in the crowd were clapping off-beat. African-American comedian Michael Aaron King has said, “Some of y’all don’t understand that your kind of clapping is perturbing to black folk. Do you understand what I’m saying?”
I’ve read enough articles to learn that many neurologists conclude most people have rhythm-response capability. So I — who have great difficulty clapping “on the down-beat” — am likely “rhythm-under-experienced.” Young and King undoubtedly would tell me, “Ted Foote, you need much practice!”
With three layers of challenge that are now concurrent — (1) the COVID-19 pandemic, (2) the negative economic developments, and (3) the nationwide stress and debate on race and equal justice under the law — if we are not practiced in multi-tasking, clapping to overlapping rhythms, and “walking and chewing gum” at the same time, we need to catch up quickly.
Biblically, challenges and conflicts were evolving through Mediterranean-area faith-communities during the first 15 to 30 years after Jesus’ earthly life and ministry. Led by God’s spirit to a different conclusion from many early Christians who had been practitioners of Judaism, Peter (himself one of that group) had a dream about change that he believed was prompted by God’s guidance.
Following the guidance he received through the dream, Peter seeks a community-building experience with a non-Jew named Cornelius and with Cornelius’ friends. Peter concludes from his dream, “God has shown me that I should not call anyone profane or unclean (including Gentiles/non-Jews)” (Acts 10:28), and “I truly understand that God shows no partiality (among people who all have various differences)” (Acts 10:34).
Peter’s following the guidance of the dream from God’s spirit leads him into a conflict and debate with those who have been his own faith-community colleagues for years. His is a dissenting perspective after the dream he experiences and the unexpected outreach he undertakes.
We all might prefer that life unfold in ways that allow us the luxury to interact only as custom, habit and narrow preference permit, without learning through change. The real world, however, includes different and new challenges as part of living day by day. This inevitably includes wrestling with and exploring other possibilities.
Peter’s dream prompted his critical assessment of the religious faith he’d unquestioningly practiced until his life was opened to positive change. He was convinced God was opening “closed” aspects of human lives and relationships in order for people to become related in wider, more diverse groups and communities than they had experienced before.
Sunday is Flag Day in the United States. The stars and stripes is comprised of different colors of cloth forming a single larger piece. It stands for a nation evolving much like Peter experienced faith through the life of a Jew named Jesus who was willing, from God’s eternal love, to accept, care for, and love all others.
Wednesday was the 56th anniversary of the day when a determined coalition of 27 Republicans and 44 Democrats in the U.S. Senate voted 71 to 29 to end contentious debate on a historic civil rights bill, and, in 10 days, take the positive vote for passage.
If Peter and others centuries ago — plus colonists and citizens of what has become the USA — can evolve through debated conflicts and needing to multi-task when faced by multi-layered challenges, I trust God to bring us through the wrenching complexities which face us today. Who knows? Folks like me may even learn to clap on the downbeat.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.
