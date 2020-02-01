Last month, we began our journey through the foundation principles of Western civilization: “The Ten Pronouncements” or as we translate them into English: “The Ten Commandments.” In January, we discussed the theoretical underpinnings of these simple but revolutionary ideals and how they impacted, and continue to impact, societies throughout the past three millennia.
This month we turn from theory to practice and begin our study of each of these utterances or pronouncements on a one-by-one basis. For the next 10 months, we shall examine a different pronouncement or commandment, and in December seek to find principles that unify them. As we have noted, not all of these statements are commandments. In fact, in Hebrew we call these moral utterances Aseret Ha’Dibrot, meaning “the grouping of 10 pronouncements of utterances.”
It is not easy to translate these pronouncements from Hebrew to English and across time and cultural boundaries. Even the number “10” is not clear in English translation. The English language does not differentiate between subparts of a whole or totally separate items or realities. Hebrew numbers do distinguish between these two separate states of being. Thus, the fact that the number 10 is aseret and not Eser tells the Hebrew reader a great deal.
Eser means 10 in the sense of 10 unrelated items; the word aseret also means “10” but implies a sense of connectivity between each of the group’s 10 items. The term Aseret Ha’Dibbrot means 10 pronouncements that form an interrelated or indivisible whole. An easy way to picture this concept is to think of our bodies. In the same way that our body’s parts come together to form one human being, so these “unrelated” concepts create one moral corpus that forms the ethical foundation of Western civilization. This grouping means that we cannot select these moral guidelines per our will. Each one forms part of a connected whole. The text implies that these Ten Commandments are a package deal, and each one is interrelated to and with the other nine.
The first “pronouncement” is not a commandment, but a statement of fact. It reads: “I am the Lord your God who brought you out of the land of Egypt” (Exodus 20:21). As such, the first of these utterances provides the foundation for all of the others.
In this first statement God identifies Himself and states an action that He has taken, the liberation of the people from slavery. (Note that because English lacks a non-gendered vocabulary to speak of God I use the masculine). Additionally the word Anochi meaning “I” or “I am” in this commandment connotes the divine. Anochi is neither masculine nor famine but rather refers to the “I” that is part of each us but at the same time stands outside of “us”.
This first pronouncement acts as the philosophical foundation for the Judeo-Christian view of morality. It argues that morality is not a choice but an obligation. Without a supreme moral force, the other commandments are mere choices causing a descent into a nihilistic moral relativism.
This first “commandment” sets the stage for the other principles that are to follow. It indicates that God is not only present in our lives but an active partner, setting parameters for what we humans can and cannot do. Jewish tradition states that it was our entire people who heard these utterances. These moral guidelines are not an individual’s choice but a national responsibility. These principles govern our lives by dint of our being humans and subject to a “Will” greater than ours.
The Biblical God is much more than a mere creator. God has a right to demand of the people of Israel that they follow his commandments not merely because they are good ideas but because it was God who liberated the people of Israel from slavery. The text might have begun with words such as “I made you who you are; you owe me everything” but instead begins with God asking nothing for himself, but rather asking only our moral behavior with one another. From this verse’s perspective, what counts is not what we say but what we do. God demands actions rather than pretty rhetoric.
Reading the text it becomes clear that this is the opening statement of a contract between God and the people of Israel. What will the people of Israel do with their newfound freedom? In this first pronouncement God promises noting, merely providing moral guidelines by which to live. We might see these commandments as a contract; one that is not about what God will gain but rather about how the people of Israel are to act.
Because the first statement of principle begins with the liberation from Egypt, the text indicated that we are meant to be free. Although the Hebrew text does have avadim (mistranslated as “slaves” and better translated as “indentured servants”), it views the concept as a tragic exception to the rule and never the rule. Does this first statement teach us that Egypt is called a beit avadim (house of bondage) to remind us that freedom is hard and that it is all too easy to romanticize about the past? From this first commandment we might infer that when leaders become gods, freedom and human dignity die.
This first utterance serves as a warning against arrogance and elitism. The text reminds us that we all were slaves, that we all came out of a beit avadim, a house of bondage, and that none of us can dare to see ourselves as superior to our fellow human beings. In an age of arrogance and of elitism these are thoughts to ponder. The brilliance of the first commandment is that it teaches us that none of us is god and all of us need to appreciate the freedoms that God has given us.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.
