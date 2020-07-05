The Arts Council of Brazos Valley’s newest exhibit is a community art show highlighting “Heroes of COVID.”
Featuring artwork from Houston native Kristie Nelson and Bryan-College Station native Amanda Dominguez, the community art show will be on display in the lobby of The Arts Council building at 4180 Texas 6 South in College Station.
The pieces recognize front-line workers in the health care industry and beyond, she said.
Nelson said she began her COVID collection because she wanted to do something to show her support for her family and friends who were on the front lines.
“My work is an examination of what COVID-19 patients see during their most frightening moments,” Nelson said in a press release. “It is an examination of the care and comfort that can transfer from one person’s eyes to another.”
The release notes Dominguez found her love of helping people in rural areas when she moved to Hondo with her husband and afterward enrolled in nursing school at the University of Texas-Health Science Center at San Antonio.
Balancing life as a nurse and a mom, Dominguez said, she’s been encouraged by her family to continue working on her art.
“Art is supposed to be simple and uncomplicated,” she said. “What I have found is that art should tell stories in the simplest ways — through bright colors and simple compositions.”
The show began June 22 and will be on display through Aug. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.