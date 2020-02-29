On this past Wednesday, many Christians throughout the world went to church and had ashes placed on their foreheads as a symbol of their mortality and penitence. We do this to prepare ourselves to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead on Easter Sunday.
Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of the season of Lent, and one of the texts we read on Ash Wednesday comes from the prophet Joel. He is considered one of the minor prophets but still had an important message for the ancient people of Israel and has one for us.
The prophet Joel wrote during a difficult time in the life of the people of Israel. The nation had experienced a series of invasions from foreign powers that Joel describes metaphorically as a plague of locusts that covered the land, destroying crops. If the invaders hadn’t destroyed all the crops, then the drought that followed took care of the rest.
The Israelites were suffering through tough times as a result. So Joel told the Israelites that as God’s people, they needed to repent and turn back to the Lord through fasting, mourning and weeping, which were the usual signs of repentance. Joel also told the Israelites they needed to rend their hearts and not their garments. This rending of garments was a common sign of grief. So, instead of rending their garments in grief, the Israelites were to rend their hearts, to open their hearts to the Lord. It was not something on the outside that needed change, but something on the inside.
At that time, the heart was considered the center of one’s being and was the center of the will and emotion. The heart was the center from which thoughts, feeling and actions came. To rend one’s heart was to make it open to receive God’s grace and compassion. Joel saw the invasions and drought as signs of God’s judgment; if the Israelites turned toward God, they would receive his grace.
Back in the 1930s, the United States experienced the Great Depression, during which parts of the Midwest suffered through drought. Strong winds whipped up dust storms, and parts of the Midwest become known as the Dust Bowl. In 1935, a year in which the Episcopal Church faced declining revenue and the possibility of cutting ministries, some leaders of the church called for the church’s renewal. The movement within the church took the name of Forward Movement and called for members of the church to become disciples of Jesus Christ. If a person wanted to become one of Jesus’ disciples, that person had to turn toward God, follow Christ, and then learn, serve, pray, worship and share.
On Ash Wednesday and through the season of Lent, God invites us to turn toward God, to rend our hearts and turn away from the things that separate us from God’s love. The prophet Joel tells us, “God is gracious and merciful and abounding in steadfast love.” God desires to freely bestow on us his love, but we must prepare our hearts to receive it.
There is a saying, “If you want to become a pilgrim on the road of love, then you must make your self as humble as dust and ashes.” If we are pilgrims on the road of love with God and toward God, then we begin once again with dust and ashes, rending our hearts, humbling ourselves and turning our hearts toward God. We do so with the expectation that we will walk with Jesus through his suffering and death. We also do this with the assurance that we will share in his resurrection.
During this season of Lent may we turn and become a pilgrim on the road of love.
Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.
