Blinn students, staff lend hand for ‘Finding Neverland’

Hundreds of Blinn College students and dozens of faculty members got the opportunity to work behind the scenes on a Broadway production when the cast and crews of Finding Neverland visited the Brenham campus for a sold-out performance Jan. 31.
Students volunteered to help unload three tractor-trailer rigs filled with props, elaborate scenery and equipment, and also lent a hand in setting up the stage.
In all, 300 students and 25 faculty/staff volunteers helped in the effort, playing a vital role in making the production possible, said Debbi Vavra, dean of the division of visual/performing arts and kinesiology.
The volunteers included athletes from Blinn’s football, men’s soccer and volleyball teams, along with athletic trainers; band, music and choir students; Texas A&M Engineering Academy at Blinn-Brenham students; and students from the art, speech, architecture, agricultural sciences, kinesiology, and theatre arts programs. The Brenham High School drama department also participated.
The experience exposes students to what it takes to put on a show, said Kelsey Gerdon of Apex Touring Co., assistant stage manager and props coordinator.
“It’s a really great opportunity to learn how to work with professionals and all the equipment that we have,” she said. “It’s really cool that we get this opportunity to provide some firsthand experience, and we’re really glad they are here.”
Blinn Theatre Arts Program student Isabela Silva said getting an opportunity to help stage a Broadway show was “an amazing honor.”
“We’ve never done this before, and it’s really good firsthand experience, especially for people who want to go into performing after college,” Silva said.
Christopher Velasquez, also a performing arts student, said the Finding Neverland production provided a glimpse into the world of theatre.
“I’m ready to meet the actors and see what it’s all about and see the whole process, because I think that’s what I want to do someday,” Velasquez said.
