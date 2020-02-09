The Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department recently acquired two new vehicles to assist in emergency response activities.
The department now has a tactical vehicle capable of crossing flood waters, as well as a replacement pumper truck with a larger water capacity.
The VFD district, which covers northeast Brazos County, has two dual-purpose water tankers, or pumper trucks. One of the department’s pumper trucks just reached its second decade of use and, according to District 2 Chief Joe Boyd, has outlived its functionality of delivering water to fires in remote areas.
“The older pumper is so old and not as dependable as it once was,” he said. “The [entity] that sets insurance rates for homeowners [looks at] protections from the local fire departments. They act like this truck doesn’t exist once it’s over 20 years old. This was going to cause people’s insurance rates to go up.”
In December, the fire department received a new, custom-made pumper truck from Florida funded by Brazos County Emergency Service District No. 2.
“It has a larger water capacity; that’s the main thing,” Boyd said. “Also, the custom cab allow us to have a tighter turning radius than our other tanker did. Now we can turn and get into driveways easier. It also has more seating.”
The old pumper could hold only 1,000 gallons of water per trip, while this new truck’s capacity reaches 1,800 gallons. The new vehicle will not only respond to Brazos County emergencies, but also be of service to help Madison, Robertson, and Leon county departments.
Last month, District 2 firefighters used funding from a previous vehicle sale, grant money and summer fundraising to purchase a pre-owned light medium tactical vehicle from a federal government sale. Though Boyd would not disclose the price of the vehicle, he noted that these trucks are typically sold at a reduced price to nonprofits and volunteer fire departments, often between $3,000 and $8,000.
The tall vehicle can travel through high waters in times of flooding, which Boyd said will be of use to the rural department. In past storms, residents in the Kurten, Edge and Wixon Valley areas were blocked from access across Bryan city limits, as Texas 21 had flooded over.
“If Highway 21 is blocked, the Bryan Fire Department can’t get their boats and trucks out to us,” Boyd said. “So this will help mitigate that.”
In addition to the high-water vehicle and two pumpers, District 2 owns four booster trucks, two engines, a rescue-equipped pickup and a flatbed utility vehicle. Boyd explained that Brazos County residents’ property taxes are used in part for the emergency service district to fund the fire department.
“One of the advantages of having our ESD in place, is that a lot of the [departments] who have to scrounge for funding don’t have an emergency service district,” Boyd said
