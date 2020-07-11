On face value, the Fifth Commandment, “You shall honor your father and your mother,” appears to be forthright and easy to understand. Yet, perhaps none of the commandments is as difficult to truly comprehend as this one.
It is a perfect example of the concept that profound ideas are often wrapped in ideas that at first appear to be simple. This apparently forthright commandment holds much more than what the eye at first sees. This commandment forces us to ask deep and, at times, uncomfortable questions. The commandment’s power is not in the obvious but in the subtle, not in what we think it says but rather in what lies hidden below the surface.
Many scholars have traditionally distinguished the first four commandments from the latter six. The first four are theological in nature. They refer to humanity’s relationship with the Creator. The last five commandments take us from the theological to the human, from theory to practice. The Fifth Commandment is the bridge that unites theory with practice and from not only our heavenly Creator but also our human creators. It connects creation to each of us, the created.
Nothing in this most straightforward of commandments is simple, and the more obvious its meaning appears to be, the less we understand it. Even its wording seems strange. One might expect that the Torah would emphasize our need to love our parents in the same manner that it teaches us to love our neighbor. In Leviticus (19:18) we read: V’ahavtah l’reechah kmochah. A phrase often mistranslated as “Love your neighbor as yourself,” but if we notice that word for neighbor (fellow human being) re’echah is in the dative case, we might better translate it as “Act lovingly to your fellow human beings for everyone’s sake.”
Yet when it comes to our parents, we are not told to “love” our parents, but rather to honor them. Is honoring one’s parents different from loving them? How is it that the Bible teaches us to love the stranger who dwells among us (Leviticus 19:34) but indicates that we are to honor (rather than love) our parents? Does the verb “c.v.d” (to honor or give respect to) also include the notion of family love? Is it easy to love those who provide for us, but harder to honor those with whom we have a daily relationship?
This latter question opens up a multitude of other questions. If God gave us free will, then does the text use “honor” rather than love because it is impossible to “order” someone to love another? Does caved (to honor, respect) reflect our actions rather than our mere words? Is love of parents manifested not by what we say but by what we do?
One of the central aspects of the Hebrew Bible is its realism. It understands that our parents are human; that no parent is a perfect person. All parents, like all human beings, at one point or another fail. For this reason there is no relationship as complicated as the child-parent relationship. Children need their parents, yet to become fully independent human beings they must separate themselves from their parents. This commandment addresses the ambivalence that is part of every healthy parent-child relationship. It is not easy to “love” the persons that discipline us. Without cavod (translated as “respect,” but meaning the honor we earn by our actions) families and by extension society cannot exist. Perhaps this is the reason that the only commandment found in Hebrew scripture telling us to honor someone (or something) is the firth commandment. No matter what the mixture of love and anger might be we must honor our parents as God’s partners in creation. In a world often gone mad with egocentricity and lack of discipline, the honoring of one’s parents is no easy task.
We often overlook the fact that we are not commanded to obey our parents, but to honor (respect) them. Parents make mistakes, because all parents are human. The Bible illustrates this principal in Leviticus 19:3. There we find that a child is to revere (the Hebrew reads tira’u, meaning “you shall be in awe of”) a parent but at the same time to keep the Sabbath. Were the parent to ask the child to desecrate the Sabbath, the proper response would be no. Thus we honor our parents, but at the same time take responsibility for our own actions.
Perhaps the interplay between love, honor, and obey acts as a transition, from the theoretical to the practical, from the God-oriented commandments to the human-oriented ones that follow. When we honor our parents, we honor God, for both are co-creators and sources of life.
What is true of the child-parent relationship is also true of the human-God relationship. Humans do not always understand God’s motives; at times we even become angry with God, just as we often become angry with our parents. Both are signs of a healthy relationship when we can get beyond the anger and exhibit cavod (honoring and respecting another). To fight with God is to honor God, and for this reason Judaism permits us to be angry with God. In fact, there is a Jewish folk saying that teaches us: “God not only understands our anger but also appreciates it.”
By honoring our parents, we also honor God. Even when we are confused or angry with our parents or God, we honor them.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.
