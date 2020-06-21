CHI St. Joseph Health Legacy Awards

CHI St. Joseph Health recognized Dr. Anna Damian and Monsignor John Malinowksi in February during an annual Legacy Awards ceremony for their commitment to the health care network's values and continuing the legacy of the Sisters of St. Francis Sylvania, Ohio, who founded the health system more than 83 years ago.
Damian has more than 23 years of service to CHI St. Joseph Health, serving patients of all ages as a primary care physician.
Malinowski has served as the face of the hospital for more than 20 years, providing spiritual care and support for thousands of patients.
Honorees receive a plaque, which will be displayed at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan near the Legacy Tree.
This year marks the third year of the annual ceremony. Nominations come from community members and CHI St. Joseph employees for individuals committed to the values of tenderness, humility, selflessness and reverence.
Pictured: Theron Park, CHI St. Joseph Health president and CEO; Sister Penny Dunn, CHI St. Joseph Health vice president of mission integration; Monsignor John Malinowski; Anna Damian; and Sister Lois Anne Palkert, CHI St. Joseph Health director of mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.