I thought I was fairly socially conscious and educated about racism for most of my life, having been raised that way. However, I recognize that I have a long way to go. It is hard for white people to understand fully what our Black brothers and sisters deal with. In some ways, we never will. That’s why we have to keep listening.
I have a 4-year-old biracial granddaughter, and I am a second mom to her dad, whom I love so much, along with his best friend. Living in the day-to-day of these relationships taught me I had never known much at all about what it is like to be Black.
I noticed how much more relaxed and open people of color were around me when I had my granddaughter with me. What parallel lives they must live to ours. I didn’t know.
Listening to the late-night conversations (mostly on the meaning of life) of my granddaughter’s father and his friends when they were comfortable and just being themselves in the other room changed my life. Being with them every day changed my life. I never knew how prevalent racism was, and how much they have to be aware of it and deal with it on a daily basis. I grew to be much more alive to these issues and they became personal to me.
Seeing with my own eyes how my granddaughter’s father has been treated differently than my daughter and I have been in the same situations over the years surprised me.
When my granddaughter’s father was a teen, he used to work late at night nearby and walk home in the dark. He was stopped by police often and asked to explain his presence. I had never known Black men dealt with this problem so much. These days, we worry for his safety.
One of my daughter’s Black friends remarked how nice it was when she walked with him because he didn’t have to worry; he could just relax.
She was asked to come along if her Black then-boyfriend had to do any official business because things went more smoothly in her company somehow.
White people they encountered in public regularly talked only to my daughter, ignoring him.
There is a slight impatience, a coldness, a manner white people take with him that puzzles me. There is nothing threatening about him. He is just a young man in jeans, a T-shirt and tennis shoes. I can only conclude it is his blackness that they are reacting to.
In 2018, he was publicly humiliated and harassed by a random white woman saying he should not be allowed to vote while he was filling out a perfectly legal provisional ballot at a polling station. He finally got to vote, but it was a horrible experience for him.
He was in constant pain a couple years ago, and the white doctor he saw shrugged him off, offering no remedy or diagnosis, then wouldn’t give him a second appointment. I hear this happens all the time to people of color.
When he was out on dates with my daughter, they got looks of consternation and stares from white people every time.
I used to be shocked by these things. He never was. Hurt and angry, yes. But used to it.
And on and on it goes. I could tell you so much more. I’ve lost track of new instances. I just know it is part of his reality.
Fortunately, reality can be changed, and we are in the midst of change now.
People are in varying stages of grief after the death of George Floyd and the racial reckoning it has sparked, and now the death of Rayshard Brooks is added to a long tragic list.
Some white people are still in shock as the panorama of racism — systemic, cultural, historic, institutional, personal — opens out before them for perhaps the first time. Some are in various forms of denial about the problem, its cause or even its existence.
Wherever we are in our process, we are all called to do something about all forms of racism and to stand for Black lives until they matter as much as anyone else’s to everyone. To me this is absolutely our Christian duty.
No white person of good will want to harbor racism or to intentionally support systems that uphold it. We have a responsibility, though, to learn more and to act on that knowledge. Self-examination is built into the practice of our Catholic faith.
Let us “not so much seek to be understood as to understand,” as the St. Francis Prayer reminds us, in our self-education efforts as well as in our relationships with the people of color.
God calls us to “leave off our own way of acting” as St. John of the Cross put it, to shed our preconceived notions so we can love more in the way God wants us to. We tend to want to protect ourselves or find people who affirm our own thinking or defend the status quo. We find any number of objections to excuse us from doing what we can. This is human, and we all do it. But if something we think, object to or do keeps us from the sacrificial love we are called to, we need to be willing to shed it for the love of Jesus.
Dismantling racism of every kind is an “all hands on deck” effort and may require some of us to cross accustomed political and ideological lines to join forces in areas of agreement. Good things happen when people do that. No Christian would want to be the priest or the Levite so concerned for their own ideas of moral purity or their own social safety they are willing to leave their wounded brother in a ditch. Not for us this type of thinking. (See Luke 10:25-37)
Not everyone is called to protest with Black Lives Matter as I have been doing. If that kind of thing bothers you, it’s OK. There are so many ways to be helpful and contribute to change. Opportunities are everywhere.
Whatever any of us do, let us take care not to allow anything to stop us from hungering and thirsting for racial justice. Let us not be afraid of educating ourselves. We may have to bear the scattering of our thoughts or the piercing of our own hearts to become more fully awake to what our Black brothers and sisters unjustly bear and how deep the problem runs in society.
You may become overwhelmed but, as one of my dearest and oldest Black friends said, “I take it to my Father, for this battle is his.”
If you face judgment from others for this work, take comfort in this advice from her: “When one brings hate, plant a rose instead. Surround yourself with color and smile.”
God is with us, and so is Pope Francis, who has encouraged American Catholics to get involved in this transformation in meaningful ways.
Don’t hesitate to be involved where you can, rather hesitate to take any direction that lets you off the hook.
As St. Catherine of Siena said, “Start being brave about everything now.”
St. Martin de Porres, patron saint of racial justice, pray for us.
Bryan resident Shawn Manning Chapman, a twice-widowed mom of two daughters, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.