For 20 years, I’ve been writing books or writing about books.
My first book, What Dogs Teach Us, came out in the fall of 1999 and is still in print. It was a surprising New York Times best-seller and led to such other literary gems as What Cats Teach Us, What Horses Teach Us, and even something along the lines of What Aggies Teach Us.
All in all, I have been privileged to have more than 30 books published, with most (but not all) of them still in print.
Since March 2002 I’ve also written a weekly column about Texas books and authors called “Texas Reads.” It has run in The Eagle from the very beginning.
I have enjoyed writing about Texas books and have gotten to know many of the authors whose books I’ve reviewed. Texas is blessed to have a talented stable of dedicated and prolific writers, some of whom have attained best-seller status, although most labor in relative obscurity. Over the years, I have tried to give them some public recognition.
One of my favorites was Elmer Kelton, the great San Angelo western author. Another favorite has been Lisa Wingate. I was so excited for her when her latest novel, Before We Were Yours, hit the New York Times best-seller list and stayed there for more than a year, then made the list again when the paperback edition came out.
I’ve enjoyed getting to know novelists Jodi Thomas, Leila Meacham, Diane Kelly, Sandra Brown and many others. John Erickson, author of the Hank the Cowdog books, became a friend, as did best-selling authors Jeff Guinn and Carlton Stowers and children’s authors Kathi Appelt, the late David Davis and Penny Klostermann.
After nearly 18 years, “Texas Reads” is retiring. I’m going to continue writing about Texas books and authors, but no more weekly deadlines. Instead, I will publish the pieces on the website for our Texas book and gift store — TexasStarTrading.com/blog. You can click on the blog or bookmark it on your computer.
A special thanks to you faithful readers who have encouraged me over the years with your comments. I hope you will join me as this book guy moves on to a new chapter.
Glenn Dromgoole, Texas A&M ’66, was editor of The Eagle from 1981-85. He and his wife, Carol, operate Texas Star Trading Co. in Abilene. Contact him at g.dromgoole@suddenlink.net.
