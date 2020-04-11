Sunday
Join the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley at 10:30 a.m. for a virtual service, “Resurrection Reimagined” by the Rev. Donna Renfro. Find virtual services on www.brazos-uu.org/blog. All-ages religious education begins at 10 a.m. each Sunday, also found at www.brazos-uu.org/blog.
Faith United Church is holding a Zoom webinar: “The Cross. The Tomb. Resurrection!” for its Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. After 40 days and 40 nights of Lent and Good Friday, the webinar will focus on hope that we all have an opportunity to experience the resurrection. To join the webinar, visit zoom.us/j/801715160.
Friends Congregational Church is hosting a Facebook Live Easter service at 11 a.m. The stream will also be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org/index.php/.
Covenant Presbyterian Church is holding its Easter worship service through Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CovenantPresbyterianChurchCollegeStation/videos/.
First Presbyterian Church is holding its Easter services online. The youth-led worship at sunrise will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the festival worship service will begin at 10:45 a.m. For online services, visit fpcbryan.org.
First Christian Church is providing Easter service streamed through YouTube at 10 a.m. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.
St Francis Episcopal Church will celebrate Easter Sunday with a livestream through Facebook at 9:45 a.m. Click on the “Videos” button on the Facebook page to join the livestream. For more information, visit sfch.org.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s Easter Sunday Service begins at 11:15 a.m. on Facebook Live. For more information, visit standrewsbcs.org.
