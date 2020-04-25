Sunday
Join the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley at 10:30 a.m. for a virtual service, “Creating and Recreating Our World” by Rev. Donna Renfro. Find virtual services on www.brazos-uu.org. All-ages religious education begins at 10 a.m. each Sunday, also found at www.brazos-uu.org.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is now holding online worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. You can find us on Facebook and YouTube at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church – BCS. You are now able to worship from your car in the church parking lot. Simply pull in and tune in to 95.5 on your FM dial. Please plan to stay in your car throughout the worship service. Drive-thru communion begins at 10:30 a.m., following the service. All are welcome.
Faith United Church is holding a weekly Zoom webinar worship service at 10:30 a.m. The scripture is Luke 23:13-35, and the sermon title is “Too Good To Be True.” To join the webinar, visit Faith United Church Bryan, TX on Facebook.
Friends Congregational Church is hosting a Facebook Live service at 11 a.m. The stream will also be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org/index.php/.
Covenant Presbyterian Church is holding its worship service through Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/CovenantPresbyterianChurchCollegeStation/videos/.
First Presbyterian Church is holding worship service online at 10:45 a.m. For online services, visit fpcbryan.org.
First Christian Church is providing service streamed through YouTube at 10 a.m. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.
