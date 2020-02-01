Saturday
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, College Station, and Miguel Sousa, music director, will host one in the series of “Let’s Make Music” at 5 p.m. The concert is performed by Nami Kimura on Baroque flute; Elizabeth Steel with her oboe; and Andrew Nguyen, Baroque cello. Refreshments will be served after the presentation.
Sunday
Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive, will offer worship services at 9 and 11 a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Murray will continue the sermon series on the Lord’s Prayer with “Forgive Us Our Debts.” Classes for all ages meet at 9:15, and there is coffee and cake before the service at 10:15. All are welcome. www.covenantpresbyterian.org. 694-7700.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, will have Sunday school for all ages at 9:20 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Ted Foote’s sermon is titled, “God’s Light for Partnering Vision,” based on Matthew 5:14-16. For information, call 823-8073 or visit www.fpcbryan.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. The sermon by Pastor Katherine Graves will be “Blessed Be,” based on Matthew 5:1-12 and 1 Corinthians 1:18-31. Sunday school classes for all ages begin at 9:30, followed by coffee time at 10:30. Childcare is available. 823-5451 or www.firstchristianbcs.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 800 George Bush Drive within the Texas A&M Hillel building, will meet at 10:30 a.m. for the service “Moving from Fear to Love,” by the Rev. Donna Renfro. The UUCBV invites you to Taco Ted Talks, every first Sunday of the month from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Enjoy breakfast tacos, juice and coffee while you watch a TED Talk, followed by discussion.
Faith United Church (UCC), 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan (next to Rudder High School) meets at 10 a.m. for fellowship and 10:30 a.m. worship. Email: faithuccbryan@gmail.com.
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, will celebrate Holy Communion Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rite 1) and at 10:30 a.m. (Rite 2). Children’s Sunday school begins at 10:30. There will be a covered-dish luncheon following the later service. For weekday classes, and other events, contact the church office at 696-1491 (voice mail). Online: www.stfrancisbcs.org or Facebook @StFrancisOnline.
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St., will have services at 7:30, 9, and 11:15 a.m. Christian education for all ages is 10:15 to 11 a.m., and nursery care is available during the 9 and 11:15 services. From 10 to 10:15 a.m., enjoy coffee and fellowship in the parish hall. Visit www.standrewsbcs.org, 217 W. 26th St., Downtown Bryan.
Unity Spiritual Center of the Brazos Valley, 4016 Stillmeadow Drive, Bryan, will have services at 10:30 a.m. Call 324-9857 or unityspiritualcenterbv.org.
Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 2177 N. Earl Rudder Freeway, will have Sunday school classes for all ages at 9:15 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. 846-4753.
CBS Religious School is offering Sunday morning classes. Students are invited to learn about and experience Judaism in a welcoming and egalitarian environment. For more information or to register, contact religiousschool.cbs@gmail.com.
Upcoming
Feb. 16: Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, will be celebrating Mardi Gras season with a special jazz worship service on Feb. 16 at both the 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Music will be provided by Greg Tivis and his Dixieland Jazz Band. There will be a gumbo and potluck luncheon at noon. All are invited and welcome.
