Sunday
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 2251 El Paso St., Grand Prairie, under the leadership of Pastor Anthony D. Hill, will have its annual Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Pastor Michael Wolfe and congregation of Bethlehem MBC, Roans Prairie, will be special guest.
Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive, will offer worship services at 9 and 11 a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Classes for all ages, including a new one on Presbyterianism, meet at 9:15, and there is coffee and cake before the service at 10:15. All are welcome. www.covenantpresbyterian.org. 694-7700.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, will have Sunday school for all ages at 9:20 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Nursery available. The Rev. Ted Foote’s sermon will be “Transfiguration Light Within Minds, Hearts and Relationships” from Matthew 17:1-21. For information, call 823-8073 or visit www.fpcbryan.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis in Bryan, will have a Service of Covenant in the 10:45 a.m. worship service for the installation of Katherine Bryant Graves as interim pastor. The Rev. Peggy Edge, community regional minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), will officiate. Her sermon will be “Called to Follow Jesus” based on Matthew 4:18-20. Sunday school classes for all ages begin at 9:30, followed by coffee time at 10:30. 823-5451 or www.firstchristianbcs.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 800 George Bush Drive within the Texas A&M Hillel building, will meet at 10:30 a.m. for the service “Inner Attitudes,” by Vicki Carter, DRE.
Faith United Church (UCC), 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan (next to Rudder High School) meets at 10 a.m. for fellowship and 10:30 a.m. worship. Email: faithuccbryan@gmail.com.
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, will celebrate Holy Communion Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rite 1) and at 10:30 a.m. (Rite 2). Children’s Sunday School begins at 10:30. Coffee and snacks follow the later service. Also at that time the Fourth Sunday Book Group will discuss Friends, Loves, Chocolate by Alexander McCall Smith. For weekday classes, and other events, contact the church office at 696-1491 (voice mail). Online: www.stfrancisbcs.org or Facebook @StFrancisOnline.
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St., will have services at 7:30, 9, and 11:15 a.m. There will be a special baptism at 9 a.m. with a reception for the bishop and parish at 10:15 a.m. Child care is offered during the 9 and 11:15 a.m. www.standrewsbcs.org.
Unity Spiritual Center of the Brazos Valley, 4016 Stillmeadow Drive, Bryan, will have services at 10:30 a.m. Call 324-9857 or unityspiritualcenterbv.org.
Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 2177 N. Earl Rudder Freeway, will have Sunday school classes for all ages at 9:15 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. 846-4753.
CBS Religious School is offering Sunday morning classes. Students are invited to learn about and experience Judaism in a welcoming and egalitarian environment. For more information or to register, contact religiousschool.cbs@gmail.com.
Monday
The community is invited to a Downtown Book Club on Monday at 6 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, Downtown Bryan. The February featured book is The Yellow House by Sarah Broom. Guests welcome. Hosted by Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church. For more information, contact 822-5176.
Tuesday
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th Street, Downtown Bryan, is hosting Shrove Tuesday pancake supper at 6 p.m. with a Burning of the Palms liturgy following the meal. www.standrewsbcs.org.
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, College Station, will serve a pancake supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m., as Lent begins the following day. Also, those participating in the Daniel Fast will meet at 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church will offer Ash Wednesday services with Holy Eucharist and imposition of ashes at 7 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. www.standrewsbcs.org.
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, College Station will have two services of the Imposition of Ashes: one at 12 noon and one later in the day. Contact the church office at 696-1491 (voice mail) for the time.
First Christian Church, 900 South Ennis in Bryan, will observe Ash Wednesday with a simple soup supper at 6 p.m. A worship service, including imposition of ashes, will follow at 6:45. 823-5451 or www.firstchristianbcs.org.
Upcoming
March 1: Old Elam Missionary Baptist Church, 1202 West St., Hearne, is celebrating Pastor Rev. F.C. Lewis III and First Lady Sister Juanita Lewis’ 22 years at the church on March 1 at the 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. worship services. The Rev. Jonathan Montgomery from St. Paul Baptist Church will be the guest speaker at the 11 a.m. service and the Rev. Walter Ward will be the guest speaker at the 3 p.m. service. The theme of the services will be A Vessel Being Used by God from 2 Corinthians 4:5-7.
