Sunday
Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive, will offer worship services at 9 and 11 a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Murray will continue the sermon series on the Lord’s Prayer with “Lead Us Not Into Temptation.” Classes for all ages, including a new one on Presbyterianism, meet at 9:15, and there is coffee and cake before the service at 10:15. All are welcome. www.covenantpresbyterian.org. 694-7700.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, will have Sunday school for all ages at 9:20 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Ted Foote’s sermon is titled, “God’s Light for Partnering Vision,” based on Matthew 5:14-16. For information, call 823-8073 or visit www.fpcbryan.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. The sermon by the Rev. Katherine Graves will be “Our Discerning Spirit,” based on Matthew 5:13-20 and 1 Corinthians 2:1-16. Sunday school classes for all ages begin at 9:30, followed by coffee time at 10:30. Childcare is available. Youth group meets at 3 p.m. 823-5451 or www.firstchristianbcs.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 800 George Bush Drive within the Texas A&M Hillel building, will meet at 10:30 a.m. for the service “A Culture of Giving,” by the Rev. Donna Renfro.
Faith United Church (UCC), 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan (next to Rudder High School) meets at 10 a.m. for fellowship and 10:30 a.m. worship. Email: faithuccbryan@gmail.com.
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, will celebrate Holy Communion Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rite 1) and at 10:30 a.m. (Rite 2). Children’s Sunday school begins at 10:30. There will be a covered dish luncheon following the later service. For weekday classes, and other events, contact the church office at 696-1491 (voice mail), online at www.stfrancisbcs.org, or on Facebook.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St., will have services at 7:30, 9, and 11:15 a.m. Christian education for all ages is 10:15 to 11 a.m., and nursery care is available during the 9 and 11:15 services. www.standrewsbcs.org, 217 W. 26th St., Downtown Bryan. www.standrewsbcs.org.
Unity Spiritual Center of the Brazos Valley, 4016 Stillmeadow Drive, Bryan, will have services at 10:30 a.m. Call 324-9857 or unityspiritualcenterbv.org.
Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 2177 N. Earl Rudder Freeway, will have Sunday school classes for all ages at 9:15 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. 846-4753.
CBS Religious School is offering Sunday morning classes. Students are invited to learn about and experience Judaism in a welcoming and egalitarian environment. For more information or to register, contact religiousschool.cbs@gmail.com.
Upcoming
Feb. 16: Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, will be celebrating Mardi Gras season with a special jazz worship service on Feb. 16 at both the 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Music will be provided by Greg Tivis and his Dixieland Jazz Band. There will be a gumbo and potluck luncheon at noon. All are invited and welcome.
Feb. 24: The community is invited to a Downtown Book Club on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at Murphy’s Law in Downtown Bryan. The featured book for February is The Yellow House by Sarah Broom. Guests welcome. The club is hosted by Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church. For more information, call 822-5176.
Feb. 26: Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church will offer Ash Wednesday services on Feb. 26 at 7 a.m., 12:15 and 7 p.m. Ashes to Go will be offered on 26th Street, across the church in Downtown Bryan, at 5 p.m. www.standrewsbcs.org.
March 1: Old Elam Missionary Baptist Church, 1202 West St., Hearne, is celebrating Pastor Rev. F.C. Lewis III and First Lady Sister Juanita Lewis’ 22 years at the church on March 1 at the 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. worship services. The Rev. Jonathan Montgomery from St. Paul Baptist Church will be the guest speaker at the 11 a.m. service and the Rev. Walter Ward will be the guest speaker at the 3 p.m. service. The theme of the services will be “A Vessel Being Used by God” from 2 Corinthians 4:5-7.
