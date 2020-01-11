Sunday
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Murray will continue his series on the Lord’s Prayer. Classes for all ages meet at 9:15, and there is coffee and cake before the service at 10:15. www.covenantpresbyterian.org. 694-7700.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, will have Sunday school for all ages at 9:20 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. For information, call 823-8073 or visit www.fpcbryan.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. The sermon by Interim Pastor Katherine Graves will be “Wading in the Water,” based on Acts 10:34-43 and Matthew 3:13-17. Child care is provided. Sunday school classes for all ages begin at 9:30, followed by coffee time at 10:30. Child care is available. Youth groups meet at 3 p.m. 823-5451 or www.firstchristianbcs.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 800 George Bush Drive within the Texas A&M Hillel building, will meet at 10:30 a.m. for the service “Authority and Leadership” by the Rev. Donna Renfro.
Faith United Church (UCC), 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan (next to Rudder High School) meets at 10 a.m. for fellowship and 10:30 a.m. worship. Email: faithuccbryan@gmail.com.
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, will celebrate Holy Communion Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rite 1) and at 10:30 a.m. (Rite 2). Children’s Sunday school begins at 10:30. Coffee and snacks follow the later service. Also, the annual parish meeting will begin at this time. For weekday classes, and other events, contact the church office at 696-1491 (voice mail); online at www.stfrancisbcs.org; or on Facebook @StFrancisOnline.
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St., will have services at 7:30, 9, and 11:15 a.m. www.standrewsbcs.org.
Unity Spiritual Center of the Brazos Valley, 4016 Stillmeadow Drive, Bryan, will have services at 10:30 a.m. Call 324-9857 or unityspiritualcenterbv.org.
Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 2177 N. Earl Rudder Freeway, will have Sunday school classes for all ages at 9:15 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. 846-4753.
CBS Religious School is offering Sunday morning classes. Students are invited to learn about and experience Judaism in a welcoming and egalitarian environment. For more information or to register, contact religiousschool.cbs@gmail.com.
Upcoming
Jan. 23: Cooks Point Brethren Church, 6945 TX-21, Caldwell, presents singer Chuck Crain on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. The famous gospel singer will perform in an evening of entertainment, prayer and praise. Admission is free.
