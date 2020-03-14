Sunday
Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive, will offer worship services at 9 and 11 a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Murray will continue the new sermon series with “I Am The Gate.” Classes for all ages, including a new one on Presbyterianism, meet at 9:15, and there is coffee and cake before the service at 10:15. All are welcome. www.covenantpresbyterian.org. 694-7700.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, will have Sunday school for all ages at 9:20 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Nursery available. The Rev. Ted Foote’s sermon is titled “Do Not Worry” from Matthew 6:25-34. For information, call 823-8073 or visit www.fpcbryan.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis in Bryan, will celebrate the second Sunday in Lent with worship at 10:45 a.m. The sermon by the Rev. Katherine Bryant Graves will be “The Woman at the Well,” based on John 4:5-42. Sunday school classes begin at 9:30, followed by coffee time at 10:30. Child care is provided. Youth group meets at 3 p.m. 979-823-5451 or www.firstchristianbcs.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 800 George Bush Drive within the Texas A&M Hillel building, will meet at 10:30 a.m. for the service “Still I Rise” by the Rev. Donna Renfro.
Faith United Church (UCC), 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan (next to Rudder High School) meets at 10 a.m. for fellowship and 10:30 a.m. worship. Email: faithuccbryan@gmail.com.
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, will celebrate Holy Communion Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rite 1) and at 10:30 a.m. (Rite 2). The health precautions of the Diocese of Texas, as are those of other denominations, will be in effect for the time being. Children’s Sunday school begins at 10:30 a.m. Blessings of anniversaries and birthdays will be acknowledged. Coffee and snacks follow the later service. For weekday classes, and other events, contact the church office at 696-1491 (voice mail). Online: www.stfrancisbcs.org, www.facebook.com/StFrancisOnline.
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St., Downtown Bryan, will have services at 7:30, 9, and 11:15 a.m. Child care is offered during the 9 and 11:15 a.m. services. www.standrewsbcs.org.
Unity Spiritual Center of the Brazos Valley, 4016 Stillmeadow Drive, Bryan, will have services at 10:30 a.m. Call 324-9857 or unityspiritualcenterbv.org.
Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 2177 N. Earl Rudder Freeway, will have Sunday school classes for all ages at 9:15 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. 846-4753.
CBS Religious School is offering Sunday morning classes. Students are invited to learn about and experience Judaism in a welcoming and egalitarian environment. For more information or to register, contact religiousschool.cbs@gmail.com.
Wednesday
First Christian Church, 900 South Ennis in Bryan, will host a series Lenten luncheons at noon on Wednesdays in the gathering space. The luncheons will focus on spiritual pathways beginning with Centering Prayer, led by the Rev. Katherine Graves. A light lunch of soup and salad will be served. 823-5451 or www.firstchristianbcs.org.
