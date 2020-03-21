Sunday
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook Live on the Covenant Presbyterian Church page. Pastor Murray will continue the new sermon series with “I Am the Good Shepherd.” No classes will meet. Please join us on Facebook. Visit our website at www.covenantpresbyterian.org or call 694-7700.
Join the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley at 10:30 a.m. for a virtual service, “International Earth Day” by Rev. Donna Renfro. Find our virtual services on www.brazos-uu.org/blog. All Ages Religious Education begins at 10 a.m. each Sunday, also found at www.brazos-uu.org/blog.
